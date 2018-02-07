holly-willoughby-weras-maroon-shirt-this-morning

Holly Willoughby nails office chic in latest stunning outfit

The This Morning star works a simple yet super chic look

Holly Willoughby wowed in a simple yet totally chic outfit on Wednesday, ahead of her appearance on ITV's This Morning. The mother-of-three wore a silk shirt in a striking maroon hue by Winser London, which is priced at £179. Holly, 36, teamed the statement shirt with a pair of £75 navy blue, skin-tight trousers by French Connection. To complete her look, Holly added a pair of statement high heels by J.Crew, which retail at a pricey £268. As usual, Holly's legions of fans were quick to praise the TV star's look in the comments section of her Instagram account. One follower wrote: "I just love your outfit @hollywilloughby" and another added: "Love the shoes, great pins Holly!" The stunning outfit is the epitome of office-chic - both stylish and practical. By adding eye-catching heels, Holly gave the look a contemporary edge, making the ensemble perfect for an evening out too.

Holly looked amazing in the simple yet chic outfit

On Tuesday, Holly caused a sensation with her Valentine's Day-inspired outfit – especially her bright pink, heart shoes by Spanish high-street retailer ZARA. The £69.99 heels were hugely popular on Instagram, with fans flocking online to nab themselves a pair. The mother-of-three often sports dazzling shoes, having previously worn olive green high heels from Sarah Jessica Parker's collection SJP, and also black and diamanté sandals by high-end brand Sophia Webster.

Holly's statement shoes were by J.Crew

Holly's daytime look was put together once again by Angie Smith – the stylist who has really put her obtainable look on the map and has made her a modern-day fashion icon. Holly's regular makeup artist Patsy O'Neill was on hand to perfect the Celebrity Juice panellist's pretty features, using a berry lip colour by Burt’s Bees called 'Wine Wave 524'.

