Rochelle Humes has stunned her followers in another incredible outfit post! The mother-of-two stepped out on Tuesday evening in a striking black jumpsuit which hugged her slim frame, and featured a cut out, cold-shoulder detail which was lined with pearls. She was joined by her former Saturdays bandmate Frankie Bridge, who wore a white, lace trimmed two-piece suit by high-end brand The Kooples. The young mothers dazzled on the red carpet at the INSTYLE BAFTA awards, posing up a storm together as they arrived for the event. Rochelle, 28, enhanced her striking features with flawless makeup; her skin glowed with natural foundation and she added a smattering of mascara and shimmering lip gloss. Both Rochelle and Frankie were styled by stylist-to-the-stars Angie Smith. If the name sounds familiar, it's because Angie is also responsible for Holly Willoughby's enviable wardrobe and is making quite a name for herself in the fashion world. She updates her fashion blog daily with all the details of her celebrity clientele's outfits.

Rochelle looked amazing in the pearl and black jumpsuit

Tuesday was an especially stylish day for Rochelle. She had earlier appeared on Lorraine, wowing viewers in a leather bandeau cut dress and white roll neck combo. The dress was by Karen Millen, and priced at £450. The fashion-forward look was a huge hit with Rochelle's legions of followers, who are always keen to comment on her latest stylish ensembles.

Rochelle was joined by Frankie Bridge who stunned in a white suit

The mother of Alaia Mai and Valentina has been embracing her naturally curly hair of late – captioning all her selfies with the trending hashtag #curlslikeus. At the start of the year, Rochelle announced her decision not to straighten her hair in front of her daughters anymore, as she wants them to embrace what they naturally have and feel beautiful.