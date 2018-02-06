myleene-klass-red-dress-lorraine

Myleene Klass wears the cutest red dress on Lorraine

The TV presenter wears fab high-street find

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Myleene Klass has wowed viewers on ITV's Lorraine in a beautiful red shift dress by online e-store Littlewoods. Brightening up the studios in the striking design, the mother-of-two looked chic and stylish in the £70 frock, which she teamed with cosy tights and over-the-knee boots. The pretty dress had a distinctively retro feel, with voluminous sleeves and a tie-neck detail. It also features ruffle detailing and a pussy-bow collar, making it perfect for both office wear or a party. Former Hear'Say singer Myleene has earned a legion of fans thanks to her fashion-forward outfits, and often showcases pieces from her ongoing collaboration with Littlewoods.

Lady in red! Myleene stuns in bold shift dress

During her appearance on the show, the 39-year-old opened up about her romance with PR guru Simon Motson, who she has been dating since 2015. She also spoke about her decision to launch a new workout DVD - titled Body by Myleene - ahead of her milestone 40th birthday in April. "I've been asked for a decade now to do a fitness programme, but, now I have my milestone birthday, I want to really look after my body," she explained, adding that Simon had been among the first to try it out. "He lost a stone in about a week and half of doing my workout - I didn't even lose that!" she shared.

Myleene's dress is by Littlewoods and is priced at £70

To celebrate the launch of her new fitness venture, Myleene recently posed entirely naked for a series of campaign shots. The star bravely stripped off in front of the camera, looking toned and tanned as she showed off her gym-honed body.

Loading the player...

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below