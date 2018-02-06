Myleene Klass has wowed viewers on ITV's Lorraine in a beautiful red shift dress by online e-store Littlewoods. Brightening up the studios in the striking design, the mother-of-two looked chic and stylish in the £70 frock, which she teamed with cosy tights and over-the-knee boots. The pretty dress had a distinctively retro feel, with voluminous sleeves and a tie-neck detail. It also features ruffle detailing and a pussy-bow collar, making it perfect for both office wear or a party. Former Hear'Say singer Myleene has earned a legion of fans thanks to her fashion-forward outfits, and often showcases pieces from her ongoing collaboration with Littlewoods.

Lady in red! Myleene stuns in bold shift dress

During her appearance on the show, the 39-year-old opened up about her romance with PR guru Simon Motson, who she has been dating since 2015. She also spoke about her decision to launch a new workout DVD - titled Body by Myleene - ahead of her milestone 40th birthday in April. "I've been asked for a decade now to do a fitness programme, but, now I have my milestone birthday, I want to really look after my body," she explained, adding that Simon had been among the first to try it out. "He lost a stone in about a week and half of doing my workout - I didn't even lose that!" she shared.

Myleene's dress is by Littlewoods and is priced at £70

To celebrate the launch of her new fitness venture, Myleene recently posed entirely naked for a series of campaign shots. The star bravely stripped off in front of the camera, looking toned and tanned as she showed off her gym-honed body.