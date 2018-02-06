Angela Scanlon announced that she was six months pregnant with her first child in November, and now nine months into her pregnancy, The One Show presenter is bumping along in serious style. On Monday, Angela was inundated with compliments from her social media followers after she posted a photo of her outfit of the day – a polka dot shirt dress from Zara. The loose fitting number features a label collar, long sleeves and a ruffled hem, and cost just £39.99 from the popular high street store. The Irish TV star teamed her dress with a pair of Marc Jacobs strappy heels, and uploaded a photo of her ensemble onto her Instagram account, alongside the caption: "Tonight's @bbctheoneshow polka-dot wonder…from @zara with my lucky shoes (OLD @marcbymarcjacobs_)." "So cute, think this is my favourite outfit," one fan told her, while another said: "Outfit goals."

Angela Scanlon dressed her growing bump in style!

The stylish TV star often posts photos of her outfits on social media, including a recent snapshot taken at the weekend of her at Columbia Road Flower Market in London, which saw her team a tailored jacket from H&M with a simple black T-shirt, jeans and lace up boots from Grenson Shoes. Angela also joked in a recent post about how her husband, Roy Horgan, doesn't always agree with her style choices. The Robot Wars star was pictured wearing a black baker boy hat, which she liked to her "Paddy O'Reilly" hat. She said: "Husband passionately hates my 'Paddy O'Reilly' hat which means I'll never EVER give it up. That's normal right?!!"

Angela's dress costs just £39.99 from Zara

In November, Angela surprised fans with the news that she was six months pregnant with her first baby. The 33-year-old made the announcement on Instagram. Writing alongside a photo of her posing in a pink silk blazer and pointing at her bump, she said: "So I've been baking for six months now… and I've made a bun! It's currently in the oven & will be ready by springtime. We are so, SO thrilled (since I've taken my head out of the toilet bowl) and can't wait to welcome a mad, wonderful little human into our world. Really hoping he/she is ginger," she added.

