The Duchess of Cambridge lived up to all expectations on the four-day royal tour of Sweden and Norway last week. Kate, 36, cemented her style icon status in an array of enviable outfits - whether showcasing her incredible collection of stylish winter coats, or stealing the show in glamorous eveningwear, the pregnant royal didn't put a foot wrong during her stay in Scandinavia. But which was her best look from the whistlestop trip? We decided to ask you - our loyal HELLO! readers - what you thought of Kate's tour wardrobe, and you voted in your thousands to reveal your absolute favourite outfit, which was... the blush pink Alexander McQueen gown that she wore while dining at the Royal Palace in Oslo!

The pregnant Duchess looked blooming in this gown

Kate certainly wowed in the stunning gown, which gently floated over her baby bump, and featured eye-catching sparkles. The royal accesorised with dainty designer heels by Jimmy Choo, a neutral clutch bag, classic silver drop earrings and a beautiful bracelet, which was a wedding gift from the Queen. So as not to detract from her designer dress, Kate wore her hair up in a classic chignon, and kept her makeup light and natural.

Over the course of the glamorous evening, Kate and husband William had the chance to speak to their hosts King Harald and Queen Sonja, and were also introduced to veterans of the Norwegian armed forces. The evening was the last port of call on the couple's third day; they had earlier enjoyed a luncheon engagement with the king and queen, with Kate stepping out in a stunning lace dress by her favourite maternity range Seraphine.

Other engagements the couple took part in during the tour included a visit to the Norwegian Hartvig Nissen School, where the TV show Skam was filmed, for a discussion with students about child mental health and wellbeing, and a trip to Oslo's iconic Holmenkollen Ski Jump. They enjoyed a short tour of the museum before ascending to the top of the ski jump to talk with and observe junior ski jumpers from Norway's national team. It's the last tour Kate will embark on before giving birth to the couple's third child in April.