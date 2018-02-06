Rochelle Humes stunned her Instagram followers on Tuesday morning as she posed in a bold leather dress by Karen Millen, which is priced at £450.The gorgeous design features a bandeau cut and a waist-cinching belt, which helped define the Saturdays singer's lean frame and miniscule waist. Keeping the outfit contemporary, Rochelle wore a crisp white, close-fitting roll neck jumper by John Smedley Knitwear underneath the dress, to give the outfit a monochrome edge. She added black leather ankle boots, also by Karen Millen. Rochelle's fashion-forward look was put together by none other than Angie Smith, ITV's stylist-to-the-stars, whose celebrity clients also include Amanda Holden and, of course, Holly Willoughby.

Rochelle looked amazing in the Karen Millen dress

It's been a very exciting year so far for 28-year-old Rochelle. Not only has she started a new role at Heart radio, but on Monday evening the singer announced that she will be launching a children's hair and skincare range this summer, made with "the best, clean and kindest products". She further revealed to her followers that she will also be releasing a children's book, aimed at showing young children "that everyone is different, and to embrace what makes them beautiful."

Rochelle's dress is online now, priced at £450

It comes after Rochelle made a vow at the start of the year to ditch the straighteners and embrace her naturally curly hair. The mum-of-two revealed she was motivated to do so in a bid to make her daughter Alaia Mai love her own natural hair, after hearing the four-year-old say she "didn’t look like a princess" with her natural locks.