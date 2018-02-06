rochelle-humes-leather-black-dress

Is this the most stylish dress Rochelle Humes has EVER worn?

The ex-Saturdays singer wows in leather

by Laura Sutcliffe /

Rochelle Humes stunned her Instagram followers on Tuesday morning as she posed in a bold leather dress by Karen Millen, which is priced at £450.The gorgeous design features a bandeau cut and a waist-cinching belt, which helped define the Saturdays singer's lean frame and miniscule waist. Keeping the outfit contemporary, Rochelle wore a crisp white, close-fitting roll neck jumper by John Smedley Knitwear underneath the dress, to give the outfit a monochrome edge. She added black leather ankle boots, also by Karen Millen. Rochelle's fashion-forward look was put together by none other than Angie Smith, ITV's stylist-to-the-stars, whose celebrity clients also include Amanda Holden and, of course, Holly Willoughby.

Rochelle looked amazing in the Karen Millen dress

It's been a very exciting year so far for 28-year-old Rochelle. Not only has she started a new role at Heart radio, but on Monday evening the singer announced that she will be launching a children's hair and skincare range this summer, made with "the best, clean and kindest products". She further revealed to her followers that she will also be releasing a children's book, aimed at showing young children "that everyone is different, and to embrace what makes them beautiful."

Rochelle's dress is online now, priced at £450

It comes after Rochelle made a vow at the start of the year to ditch the straighteners and embrace her naturally curly hair. The mum-of-two revealed she was motivated to do so in a bid to make her daughter Alaia Mai love her own natural hair, after hearing the four-year-old say she "didn’t look like a princess" with her natural locks.

Loading the player...

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below