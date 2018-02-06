Susanna Reid and Naomi Campbell proved it's possible to still look fresh and fabulous at almost 50 when they posed together on Good Morning Britain. The presenter and the supermodel, both 47, chatted about body image and the current celeb craze for nude social media selfies before posing together on the sofa. Susanna then uploaded a snap of the pair to her Instagram account along with the caption 'Born in 1970'. Susanna looked absolutely dazzling in a bright red pencil dress with asymmetric neckline by Cecily. The dress costs £199 and perfectly showed off her amazing figure. Naomi wore a monochrome outfit which set off her glowing skin.

Susanna looks stunning in this all-red outfit

Fans took to social media to express their amazement at the pair's youthful looks. @GeorgeCater51 wrote 'Naomi Campbell is 47..how young and beautiful is she?' and @marjieN added 'Naomi Campbell's skin is amazing'. On Instagram, @binghamster wrote 'Which one's the supermodel?' and @mrshayliesaley said 'looks like it was a good year to be born'.

Susanna has previously spoken about her love of exercise and commitment to a healthy diet. She told Prima magazine: "I like to keep my fitness levels high… I've done two marathons, two Great North Runs and countless 10k runs." The presenter, who has been vegetarian since she was 13, also said she tries to resist sugary treats and will opt for rye bread, poached egg and avocado as an after-work snack instead of reaching for the biscuits.

Last week Susanna and co-host Piers Morgan made headlines when they joked about the type of man the gorgeous TV presenter prefers. Piers teased Susanna about her taste in men, joking that the mother-of-three loves a tattooed hunk. The pair were chatting after they interviewed a group of rowers, the Four Oarsmen, on their daytime show Good Morning Britain. "You're single," Piers brashly said, turning to Susanna. "You've always said to me your ideal man would be about 6ft2 or 6ft3, ex-military possibly, and tattooed. You've got four strapping guys there, bristling with muscle. Probably military connections." Playing along, Susanna replied: "That's the deal breaker. I like a full sleeve."

The TV star was previously married to sports correspondent Dominic Cotton, with whom she shares three sons – Finn, Jack and Sam. The couple split in 2014 after 16 years of marriage, although they have remained on excellent terms.