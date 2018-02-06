There is a high street store that Christine Lampard, Kate Garraway and Duchess Kate all love – and that's Boden! The British store is a non-stop shop for our favourite celebrities and of course royalty, who enjoy the pretty prints, bold colours, fabulous footwear and statement dresses. Kicking off the trend was The Duchess of Cambridge, who wore the affordable clothing brand for the very first time in January, on a visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The pregnant royal donned a pillar-box red coat with scallop printed sleeves, pockets and collar, which was priced at £220 and still available now. The bold design skimmed the mother of Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, as she greeted staff at the hospital and ensured she stood out from the crowd.

Duchess Kate stunned in red coat by Boden

Kate Garraway, 50, showcased her winning style in the brand's wrap jersey dress in a beautiful blue shade, complete with geometric print. The wrap dressed hugged her frame and made the most of her lean shape. The timeless wrap cut flatters all shapes and gently cinches in the waist. The soft jersey material makes it both a comfortable and chic fit. The dress is £90 and available online now in all sizes.

Kate Garraway looked amazing in Boden's wrap dress

Christine Lampard turned heads on Loose Women in the £140 Sybil shirt dress by the brand and defined her definite polished boho style with the pretty printed number. The draped, loose fitting design boasted a tie waist detail and has a mix of floral and polka dots prints which together created a contemporary style. The gorgeous wife of footballer Frank Lampard added high heel suede shoes and wore her raven tresses loose in a relaxed wave style, and her legions of followers were quick to praise her obtainable style.

Christine looked blooming lovely in the brand's Sybill shirt dress

Boden's current season features some incredible pieces – and if these ladies choices are anything to go by – we will be first in the que!