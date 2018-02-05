Holly Willoughby looked the bee's knees ahead of her appearance on Monday's episode of This Morning. The TV presenter posed for her daily style photo on Instagram in a pastel and white outfit embellished with bumble bees, including a baby blue mini skirt priced at £159 by Maje. She paired the skirt with a white statement shirt by the same brand, which retails at £185, and a pair of black ankle boots by Jones Bootmaker. Holly was styled once again by Angie Smith – the super stylist who is in charge of the mother-of-three's professional wardrobe.

Holly shows off her slim legs in the mini skirt

Holly's trademark blonde hair was blow-dried into a coiffed and curled style and her makeup was fresh and flawless, expertly applied by her favourite makeup artist Patsy O'Neill. Patsy has been revealing some of Holly's best-loved products on her Instagram account and fans have been flocking to see what their favourite TV presenter has in her makeup bag.

Holly's beautful skirt is by Maje and is priced at £159

Holly's blouse was also by Maje, priced at £185

On Sunday evening, Holly wore a stunning designer dress as she presented the sixth instalment of Dancing on Ice. The 36-year-old dazzled in a fairytale gown by Jenny Packham – one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers. Holly accessorised with a beautiful pair of diamond drop earrings by high-end jeweller Boodles Jewellery, and she completed her evening look with flawless makeup, including a light dusting of glittering highlighter on her cheekbones and a bold lip gloss.