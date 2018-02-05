Kate Garraway showcased her enviable style on Good Morning Britain on Friday in a bold and bright yellow twist dress by River Island, which is priced at just £40. The eye-catching number is made in a flattering stretch jersey fabric, and has a statement knotted front detail, body-con fit, three quarter billowing, kimono style sleeves and a flattering round neckline. The dress hugged the stunning TV presenter's slim frame and showed off her toned legs. She added simple high heel shoes and a chic watch, letting the bright design do all the talking. The 50-year-old's hair and makeup hair were immaculate as always – her blunt bob was blow-dried into a sleek and straight style and natural makeup was used to highlight her pretty features.

Kate brings the sunshine in the yellow high street dress

The dress is part of the high street store's current season,and the bold design means it can easily be styled up for an evening event. Kate, 50, often shares her obtainable outfits on her popular Instagram account – and occasionally adds accompanying videos showing her fans where they can purchase her looks. The TV star's outfit was put together by Kate's to-go-to stylist Debbie Harper, who is responsible for nearly all of the TV presenter's looks. Debbie's other celebrity clients include Charlotte Hawkins and Susannah Reid.

Kate's dress is just £40 by River Island

Just last week, Kate turned heads at the Costa Book Awards in central London. She wowed the crowd in a simple black cocktail dress by Caroline Castigliano. The dress was a typical prom-style design that featured a full, bombastic beaded skirt and lace neckline detail. She added purple shoes by Dune London and a clutch bag shaped like a pair of lips by Lulu Guinness.