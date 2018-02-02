Rochelle Humes looked incredible on Friday morning as she made a special appearance on ITV's Lorraine. The mother-of-two wore a dazzling body-conscious lilac ribbed jumper dress, by online e-store WEEKDAY. The gorgeous design hugged the former Saturdays singer's lean frame, and featured a funnel neckline and 3/4 length sleeves. Rochelle paired her dress with co-ordinating lilac ankle boots, made in a suede fabric with darker purple perspex heels. The boots were from high street mecca Topshop and are priced at £45. Both items are currently online in all sizes, which is great news for fans of the fashion-forward presenter's look. Her curly locks were full and glossy and natural makeup completed her directional look.

Lilac lady! Rochelle stunned in the pretty outfit

Rochelle, 28 was once again styled by Angie Smith, the stylist also responsible for Holly Willoughby's incredible outfits. Angie has a long-standing working relationship with the singer, often helping Rochelle put together her outfits for TV appearances and red carpet events. The star is a big fan of the British high street, and this week sent her fans wild when she stepped out in a pretty floral dress from H&M which cost just £24.99.

Rochelle's dress is by WEEKDAY and priced at £45

The black dress featured a striking yellow and white print, and had a glamorous necktie and defined cuffs. One of our favourite looks Rochelle has worm so far this year is a fabulous statement sweater emblazoned with the words 'President Oprah' on the front. She teamed her top with a PVC black mini skirt which showed off her enviable toned legs.

Rochelle's boots are £85 by Topshop