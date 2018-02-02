Princess Beatrice and Lady Kitty Spencer attended the same club on Thursday evening, and they looked incredibly stylish in the process! The pair were pictured together at Loulou's in Mayfair, with Beatrice, 29, showing off her slender frame in a black leather pencil skirt, black top, stylish tailored coat and high heel shoes. Lady Kitty - Prince William and Harry's cousin - opted for a striking statement navy coat which was adorned with bold gold stripes. She added a stunning red designer handbag by Bulgari, which featured the brand's iconic serpent head and a chain strap, priced at £1,500. The pair seemed in great spirits as they headed out for their glamorous evening. Princess Diana's niece, 27, sported a polished look, choosing to wear her blonde locks in a sleek and shiny style, while Beatrice's rich red hair was teased into a voluminous look that tumbled over her shoulders.

Lady Kitty Spencer looked incredible in her bold coat and Bulgari handbag

The 29-year-old royal has been enjoying celebrating her younger sister Princess Eugenie's engagement to long-term love Jack Brooksbank. On 29 January, Beatrice joined the happy couple for an evening at the Arts Club in Mayfair, opting for a simple navy dress, black studded boots by Kooples and a chic black bag. Eugenie, meanwhile, chose to wear a tweed dress and boots.

Princess Beatrice looked chic in a black leather skirt

But all eyes were on the 27-year-old's dazzling new engagement ring. The vintage design features a padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds - and bares a striking similarity to her mother Sarah Ferguson's engagement ring from Prince Andrew. Buckingham Palace announced the news of the Eugenie's engagement earlier this month, and confirmed that the wedding will take place in the autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor - the same venue that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen for their royal wedding in May.