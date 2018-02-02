The Duchess of Cambridge pulled out all the stops for the last day of the four-day royal tour of Sweden and Norway. Kate was dressed to impress in fabulous red ski attire as she and William visisted the Holmenkollen ski jump. The glowing royal's quilted jacket was by KJUS Duana and she added a cute white Barts Jasmin Beanie which covered her curls. The pregnant royal, who at Hartvig Nissen school earlier, wrapped up against the cold in a classic Dolce & Gabbana coat, teamed her dress with opaque tights and black high heel block shoes, and opted to wear her glossy hair loose. She completed her look with striking drop earrings, and a smart designer clutch bag by Mulberry.

The Duchess looked stylish in red jacket

William and Kate had a luncheon engagement which followed a visit to the Hartvig Nissen School, the location for the hugely successful Norwegian television programme, Skam. Kate, 36, looked chic and stylish as always, wowing the huge crowd with her smart tailored burgundy coat, which features striking gold statement buttons. The Duchess was in high spirits as she greeted the crowd and liaised with staff, her pregnancy glow highlighted with fresh, natural makeup, including a light foundation and chocolate toned eyeshadow.





She added a white bobble hat to her sporty ensemble

The previous evening, Kate dazzled fellow dinner guests at the Royal Palace in Oslo in a flowing blush pink gown by Alexander McQueen. The ethereal designer featured stylish cape detailing, with silver embellishment around the neckline, and Kate opted to wear her long brunette hair up in a perfectly styled chignon, accessorising with a diamond bracelet that was a wedding gift from the Queen, along with Her Majesty's pendant earrings.