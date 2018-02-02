The Duchess of Cambridge had a jam-packed schedule during the four-day royal tour of Sweden and Norway - but she never failed to impress with her dazzling designer wardrobe. Whether channelling her inner Jackie O in her blue, funnel necked coat by Catherine Walker, or stepping out in a fabulous white and red houndstooth design reminiscent of the one worn by the late Princess Diana in 1990, Kate's eye-catching selection of coats certainly made a statement. And what about her incredible collection of evening wear? The pregnant royal turned heads in an array of spectacular gowns, from her striking mustard, botanical print Erdem dress, to the Victorian-inspired design she wore to the Fotografiska Gallery. And who can forget the flowing opal-coloured Alexander McQueen gown that she wore on her final night? But which tour look was your favourite? Click on the vote below to choose Kate's best look from the past four days...

