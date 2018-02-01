The Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle each stepped out in Alexander McQueen for their high profile appearances on Thursday evening - but their outfits couldn't have been more different! The duo, who will soon be sisters-in-law, each showcased their unique sense of style while championing the British fashion brand.

Kate opted for a pretty caped gown from the designer for her dinner at the royal palace in Norway, on the third day of her royal tour. The dress featured dazzling embroidery around the neckline and skimmed over her blossoming baby bump. The Duchess accessorised her gown with the Queen's pendant earrings and a diamond bracelet that was a wedding gift from the monarch.

Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge wore an embellished Alexander McQueen gown

Meanwhile, Meghan traded a traditional gown for a slick tuxedo for her own engagement at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London. The soon-to-be royal looked typically stylish as she joined Prince Harry at the event, wearing a black tailored jacket and cropped trousers which she styled with a simple white shirt and black court shoes.

It is not the first time either of the women has worn Alexander McQueen designs. Most notably, Kate wore a bespoke gown from Alexander McQueen's creative director Sarah Burton on her wedding day, and she also wore a white woollen dress from the designer on the second day of her royal tour in Sweden. Meanwhile, Meghan wore a black Alexander McQueen dress to attend the premiere of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan Markle opted for an Alexander McQueen tuxedo

The pair have also both been seen in the same Diane von Furstenberg 'Zarita' dress, showing their similar sense of style. Meghan wore the figure-hugging lace dress for a USA Network event in Hollywood in 2012, while Kate owns a full-length black version of the dress, and wore it to the Royal Variety Performance in 2014, when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

