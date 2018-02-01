Meghan Markle dazzled waiting photographers as she made her very first red carpet appearance with husband-to-be Prince Harry at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London. The 36-year-old stole the show in a stylish Alexander McQueen tuxedo - a fashion-forward alternative to a gown. The tailoring highlighted Meghan's slender figure and was accessorised with black court shoes and a clutch bag.

The future royal decided to wear her trademark rich brunette tresses down and sleek, rather than the relaxed bun she has chosen for her last two official engagements. Prince Harry looked happy and proud as he posed with his bride-to be, with the pair putting on an affectionate display as they made their way inside the event.

The actress is no stranger to the red carpet, having made numerous appearances at premieres, events and ceremonies when she was an actress in Hollywood. The beautiful Suits star often opted for simple yet classic designs, favouring high-end brands including Erdem and DVF. However, since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry in November 2017, Meghan has only really been photographed in chic outerwear and dress coats, because of the UK's cold climate. It made a fabulous change to see her in such a glamorous getup for the formal event.

The widely reported 'Meghan effect' is in full swing, with designers clambering to dress the star. Everything the actress showcases becomes an instant sell-out, particularly if the item is inexpensive. When Meghan visited Brixton in January, she chose to wear a black knit by British high-street store Marks & Spencer - and afterwards, the £45 jumper was selling for almost four times the amount on eBay.