Alex Jones' red ankle boots are to die for! The One Show host posted a photo of her outfit from Wednesday evening's programme on her Instagram page and her fans went wild for her gorgeous red boots. The mum-of-one looked stunning in the snap which showed her backstage at the BBC.

Alex wrote: "This is what I wore on #theoneshow ce soir. Merci for all your lovely comments. T shirt is @newlookfashion skirt @karen_millen coat is so old I can’t remember and boots I borrowed from @angelascanlon! (Hope you don’t mind!!!!) styling by @tesswrightface painting by @lizbeckettmua."

Photo credit: Instagram / Alex Jones

Alex looked fantastic in her outfit, wearing a black pencil skirt with her black and white striped slogan T-shirt by high street favourite New Look. She teamed the ensemble with an on-trend mustard yellow coat which she revealed is from Karen Millen, and she completed her look with some killer boots! We adore her bright orange-toned red boots, but unfortunately Alex didn't reveal the designer as she borrowed them from her fellow One Show host Angela Scanlon.

LOOK: Alex Jones shows off gorgeous new haircut

Loading the player...

The presenter's Instagram followers loved her funky look, with one commenting: "Love the boot xx you look amazingly beautiful alex." Another said: "Well Angela Scanlon's boot are amazing with the yellow." A third fan wrote: "I think your coat may be oasis. I have the same one :)." There was a request for Alex to post a daily snap of her outfit like This Morning host Holly Willoughby, with one fan writing: "Always love your outfits Alex could you take a pic like this every time please."

READ: Take a peek inside Alex Jones' house

Photo credit: Instagram / Alex Jones

A week earlier, Alex shared a photo of herself wearing a cool orange jumpsuit. She posted: "'Making Wales Happy’ on @bbccymruwales last night. Hair and make up by the very talented @lizbeckettmua and hair cut by Esther @beepershair. Jumpsuit @warehouseuk. #makewaleshappy." One fan told Alex: "Looking amazing love the outfit xxoo."