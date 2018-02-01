alex-jones-boots

Alex Jones wows in red boots on The One Show

The TV star shared a snap of her cool ankle boots on social media

by Sophie Hamilton /

Alex Jones' red ankle boots are to die for! The One Show host posted a photo of her outfit from Wednesday evening's programme on her Instagram page and her fans went wild for her gorgeous red boots. The mum-of-one looked stunning in the snap which showed her backstage at the BBC.

Alex wrote: "This is what I wore on #theoneshow ce soir. Merci for all your lovely comments. T shirt is @newlookfashion skirt @karen_millen coat is so old I can’t remember and boots I borrowed from @angelascanlon! (Hope you don’t mind!!!!) styling by @tesswrightface painting by @lizbeckettmua."

Photo credit: Instagram / Alex Jones

Alex looked fantastic in her outfit, wearing a black pencil skirt with her black and white striped slogan T-shirt by high street favourite New Look. She teamed the ensemble with an on-trend mustard yellow coat which she revealed is from Karen Millen, and she completed her look with some killer boots! We adore her bright orange-toned red boots, but unfortunately Alex didn't reveal the designer as she borrowed them from her fellow One Show host Angela Scanlon.

The presenter's Instagram followers loved her funky look, with one commenting: "Love the boot xx you look amazingly beautiful alex." Another said: "Well Angela Scanlon's boot are amazing with the yellow." A third fan wrote: "I think your coat may be oasis. I have the same one :)." There was a request for Alex to post a daily snap of her outfit like This Morning host Holly Willoughby, with one fan writing: "Always love your outfits Alex could you take a pic like this every time please."

Photo credit: Instagram / Alex Jones

A week earlier, Alex shared a photo of herself wearing a cool orange jumpsuit. She posted: "'Making Wales Happy’ on @bbccymruwales last night. Hair and make up by the very talented @lizbeckettmua and hair cut by Esther @beepershair. Jumpsuit @warehouseuk. #makewaleshappy." One fan told Alex: "Looking amazing love the outfit xxoo."

