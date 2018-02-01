The Duchess of Cambridge looked super stylish on the third day the royal's action-packed tour of Sweden and Norway, as she and Prince William stepped out for a lunch engagement with the King and Queen of Norway. Kate, 36, stole the show in the Marlene dress by Seraphine - one of her favourite maternity brands - which gently skimmed her baby bump and flattered her changing shape.

Duchess Kate stunned in the lacy blue dress

William and Kate were guests of honour at the royal palace, having arrived in Norway slightly later than scheduled. Having braved the snowy conditions, Kate was finally able to remove her powder blue, funnel necked coat by Catherine Walker to reveal her dress. The striking design boasted a contemporary high collar and had a definite retro feel to it, with many fashion bloggers drawing comparisons between Kate and Jackie O. Kate has showcased an enviable pregnancy wardrobe while on tour, favouring luxury designer Erdem. At the Fotografiska gallery on Wednesday evening, the mother of Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, looked striking in a textured light blue Erdem dress, which featured darker blue floras across the fabric. As a nod to her host country, she added a coat by Swedish designer Ida Sjostedt, and accessorised with a pair of oversized hoop earrings by British designer Robinson Pelham.