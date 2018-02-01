Holly Willoughby looked outstanding in olive ahead of her appearance on Thursday's episode of This Morning. The TV presenter posed for her daily style photo on Instagram and dazzled fans in a autumnal style outfit, showcasing a faux leather olive mini skirt by high street favourite Warehouse, which is priced at just £15 in the sale, down from £32! The bargainous design skims the body and comes complete with a high waist. Holly tucked in her close-fitting knitted roll neck by John Smedley Knitwear into the waistband of the skirt and completed her look with a pair of £55 taupe boots, which are available online now in all sizes at Maje and are priced at £189.

Holly stunned in the olive outfit

Holly's trademark blonde locks were styled with a voluminous look – her hair was coiffed and curled to perfection, which was no doubt a result of a glamorous blow-dry. Her makeup was fresh and flawless, expertly applied by her favourite makeup artist Patsy O'Neill. Patsy has been revealing The TV presenter's favourite beauty buys lately – which include the Ordinary’s £5.70 foundation and a glittery lip gloss by Ciate.

Holly's Warehouse skirt is just £15!

The mum-of-three looked incredible on Wednesday in a stunning floral dress by Massimo Dutti. The £99 number was made of made of georgette fabric and looked incredibly flattering on Holly and showed off her petite frame. The dress was the perfect attire to wear when meeting royalty – Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield welcomed Prince Charles and Camilla to the ITV studios in London and were introduced to the workers and hosts of Good Morning Britain and Lorraine. Before leaving, the future King and his wife signed the visitors' book and had their photos taken on a Polaroid, and the Celebrity Juice panellist even shared a shot of the four of them, which she uploaded on her Instagram account.