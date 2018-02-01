Donatella Versace has dropped a bombshell in a new interview. The head of the famous Italian fashion house has revealed that many English speakers do not pronounce Versace correctly. Yes, that's right, we've all been saying it the wrong way for years! It's Versach-ee, right? Well, no. When asked: "Which Italian word do you wish English speakers would stop saying incorrectly?" Donatella replies: "Versace. It's Versach-eh." Well now we know!

Donatella Versace revealed how to pronouce 'Versace' in a video interview with Vogue

Donatella opened up about her life in a video interview for Vogue, where the designer answered 73 questions about her life. Speaking from a lavish Milan apartment which belonged to her brother, the late Gianni Versace, Donatella spoke on everything from her favourite movie to her most cherished memory of her brother. The interviewer asked the star what is the best gift she has ever received, to which she answered: "A yellow diamond from my brother Gianni." She also revealed that she has worked out every day for 18 years, saying: "Yes it's true, even if for only five minutes."

Donatella at the 2017 Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall

The fashion icon looked stunning in the video, wearing a pink T-shirt with Versace written in white across the front. She wore jeans and a black and gold belt, and of course, high-heeled shoes. During the interview Donatella said that flat shoes are a big style faux pas, and always opts for a pair of heels to complete her look. In the clip, the star wore her long, blonde hair down, with her makeup glamorous as ever showing a smoky eye. Viewers were treated to a mini tour of her home, giving a glimpse into her lounge, dining room and terrace area.