The Duchess of Cambridge continued to up the style stakes on the second day of her royal tour of Sweden and Norway, wearing a bright red and white coat by one of her go-to brands, Catherine Walker. But if the bold houndstooth number looked strikingly familiar, that's because it is. Princess Diana used to wear a similar red and white houndstooth jacket by Moschino on various official engagements. The sartorial trailblazer would pair it with a matching black-and-white pencil skirt.

Diana famously wore the outfit in December 1990, when she attended church with the royal family at Sandringham. The late Princess, a style icon of her time, teamed the combo with a navy roll neck top and a broad-brimmed red hat.

Diana wore the Moschino staple again during her royal tour of Canada in October 1991.The doting mum was famously pictured running and hugging her sons Prince William and Prince Harry as they boarded the family's Britannia yacht. Diana again recycled the look in March 1992 when she visited the National Hospital For Neurology And Neurosurgery in her role as patron.

Kate has been showing off a range of daring, yet stylish, looks on her tour of Sweden and Norway this week. On Wednesday, the Duchess debuted the Catherine Walker coat, accessorising with a burgundy quilted clutch bag by Chanel and a pair of maroon heels. On Tuesday evening, Prince William's wife dined in style as she wore a statement floral print gown by Erdem. The gold silk dress, which features a high neck and ruffled sleeves, skimmed over Kate's growing baby bump.

It was Kate's third outfit of the day. Earlier on Tuesday, the Duchess wore a classic bottle green dress and matching coat, both by Catherine Walker. Before that, during a visit to a hockey arena, she wrapped up warm in a Burberry coat, a sweater by Swedish designer Fjallraven, jeans, a bobble hat by Eugenia Kim and £120 boots by Sorel. Kate added a cashmere snood by Brora and faux-fur trimmed gloves by John Lewis.