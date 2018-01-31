Christine Lampard has shared a stunning behind-the-scenes shot showing her at a photo shoot wearing a dazzling red designer dress. The beautiful scarlet frock is by Preen by Thornton Bregazzi and is priced at £1,330. It features a decadent, eye-catching lace overlay, capped sleeves and an asymmetrical hem with a sexy split, highlighting the TV presenter's slim and toned legs. Strappy sandals by Rupert Sanderson completed Christine's show-stopping look. The star was styled by Angie Smith, whose celebrity clients include Holly Willoughby and Amanda Holden. Angie also shared the snapshot on her social media platform, along with the caption: "A little BTS from today's shoot for Notebook with @davidvenni@cilerpeksah_hairstylist@helenhandmakeup and of course this divine human @christinelampard who we figured out I've been working with for 11 years"

The behind-the-scenes photo showed Christine working a stunning red designer gown

In the glamorous Instagram image, Christine, 38, can be seen with her raven hair styled in loose waves around her shoulders. Her makeup look is particularly striking; Christine's olive skin has been perfected with flawless foundation and she is sporting a bold smokey eye. Christine's legions of followers were quick to praise the Loose Women star, with one fan writing: "You look absolutely stunning!"

Christine's dress is £1,330 by Preen by Thornton Bregazzi

Christine has been turning heads in recent weeks thanks to her stylish on-screen wardrobe. Earlier this month, she wowed fans in a black leather pencil skirt, which she teamed with a pink, knitted crew-necked top.