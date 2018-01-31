The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a stunning reception to celebrate Swedish culture at the Fotografiska Gallery. The royal couple, who are on day two of their four-day tour of Sweden and Norway, were joined by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel. Kate looking in yet another statement Erdem gown which made the most of the mother-of-two's growing baby bump, which she wore with a coat by Swedish designer Ida Sjostedt. Her Victorian-inspired dress was the Erdem Christina Devore Velvet Midi Dress - part of the designer's A/W 17 runway collection. The blude design, just like her dress on Tuesday, features flared long sleeves, a high neckline and is adorned in a floral print. The 36-year-old mother of Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, accessorised her outfit with a pair of oversized hoop earrings, as did Crown Princess Victoria, who looked chic in a red ruffle blouse, tucked into a black midi skirt. Both women wore their rich brunette locks in styled in chic, up-dos, while makeup was neutral.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked gorgeous in another Erdem dress

The couple had an eventful morning after a visit to the Karolinska Institute in Sweden. Duchess Kate looked incredible – channelling her inner Jackie O in a red and white hound's-tooth coat by Catherine Walker and a tweed cream dress by Alexander McQueen. She wore burgundy accessories – carrying her quilted Chanel bag and Tod's high heel pumps. The pregnant royal met with and greeted staff as she accompanied Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel. Victoria looked incredible in a mint green two piece suit and a salmon pink long line coat, nude high heels and Stella McCartney grey clutch bag.

Kate was heard telling Victoria "a quick change" as they met once again on Thursday

The wife of Prince William has showcased some incredible looks on the four-day whistle stop visit. On Tuesday evening she wowed fashion fans all over the world in a stunning silk dress by Erdem. The floral, botanical printed gown was designed in an eye-catching mustard shade which is a slightly different look for the pregnant royal. She wore her hair up in a chic chignon and added pearl drop earrings to her ensemble. Kate looked relaxed and happy as she posed for official photographs ahead of the dinner, smiling brightly for the camera.