There's a hat designer that both Beyoncé and The Duchess of Cambridge both love – Eugenia Kim! And what's more – both ladies both wore the designer mere days apart from each other! Beyoncé, 36, was the first to don the designer - when she made a rare public appearance at Clive Davis's pre-Grammy party 27 January in a stunning leather beret. Her black statement dress worked perfectly with the bold hat – and has now been re-named "The Carter Beret" in the Crazy in Love singer's honour!

The Duchess looked amazing in the designer bobble hat by Eugenia Kim

A mere two days later, the wife of Prince William donned a bobble hat from the designer – on her four day royal trip to Sweden. At the Bandy hockey game, the 36-year-old looked incredible as she took to the snow wearing the Rain Chunky Rib Knit beanie hat with a large pom pom on the top. The pregnant royal looked incredible in the wintery getup and it was the very first time she had every worn a hat of such design.

Beyonce wore a beret by Eugenia Kim at a pre-Grammy party

Eugenia Kim is renowned for her fresh, modern take on classic hats – and she uses a variety of colours, shades and bold details. The hats are loved by celebrities all over the world. They do come at a high-end price tag however, ranging from around £100-£500. The designer released the hugely popular 'Do Not Disturb' sun hats which were adored by fashion bloggers and featured heavily on Instagram in 2015.

Eugenia Kim's 'Do Not Disturb' sun hats were hugely popular in 2015

After the mother of Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two donned the pom pom hat, fashion fans were quick to report that the hat was made from 100 per cent artic fox. However, a palace spokesperson has reiterated that the Duchess was wearing faux fur for the royal engagement.