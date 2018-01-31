The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on the second day of their four-day tour of Sweden and Norway and were up bright and early ready for day two of the trip. The happy couple looked in great spirits and fresh and ready for the day ahead, despite their busy evening the night before at the black tie dinner at the British ambassador's residence, which was attended by the Swedish royal family and government officials. Kate dazzled at the dinner wearing a dress by Erdem which skimmed her baby bump.

Duchess Kate dazzled in the hounds tooth design

Day two of the tour kicked off at the Karolinska Institute where the Duke and Duchess were accompanied by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel. The royals meted with academics and practitioners to discuss at length Sweden's approach to managing mental health challenges, a subject which is close to the pregnant mother-of-two's heart. The beautiful blooming royal stunned wearing a stylish red and white coat by Catherine Walker which not only looked warm and comfortable in the cold climate, but made a bold style statement. She wore a dress by Alexander McQueen and earrings by Swedish designer In2Design.

Duchess Kate carried a Chanel bag

Prince William and Kate heard all about the Youth Aware of Mental Health (YAM) and all that the incredible charity offers. The couple spent a lot of time chatting with locals and greeting the crowd. Kate's Sweden wardrobe has been a huge success as always; the stylish Duchess has turned heads with all of her outfits, particularly the green Catherine Walker coat she opted for when she took a short stroll in Stortorget – the oldest square in Stockholm. The mother of Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, looked typically glamorous, wearing the bold, bottle green coat by Catherine Walker, black knee-high boots, and topped the look with a black faux-fur trimmed hat which she first wore on Christmas Day. She carried a stunning Mulberry bag - the Mini Seaton bag in classic grain which costs £895.