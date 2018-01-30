The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a whistle-stop royal tour to Sweden and Norway for four days and on Tuesday afternoon they took a stroll through the city's picturesque cobbled streets to visit Stortorget, the oldest square in Stockholm. Prince William and Kate were joined by Swedish royals Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel as they greeted excited members of the public, with pregnant Kate stunning the crowd in a typically glamorous ensemble – a bottle green coat by Catherine Walker, a black faux-fur trimmed hat which she first wore on Christmas Day. She carried a stunning Mulberry bag. Duchess Kate's bag is the Mini Seaton bag in classic grain, and costs £895.

William and Kate's action packed day started at a Bandy hockey event where the couple took part in a match and went head-to-head with each other, with William beating Kate by one goal. Kate dazzled crowd even though she was wrapped up warm – sporting a Burberry coat, sweater by Swedish designer Fjallraven, jeans, a bobble hat by Eugenia Kim and £120 boots by Sorel.

She added a cashmere snood by Brora and faux-fur trimmed gloves by John Lewis. After the couple finished up, they then proceeded to attend a lunch engagement with the King and Queen of Sweden at the beautiful Royal Palace of Stockholm. The pregnant mother-of-two stunned in a classic bottle green dress by Catherine Walker which delicately covered her baby bump. She added opaque tights and accessorised with black high-heel shoes.

The glowing royal wore her glossy brunette mane in voluminous waves which were coiffed to perfection and opted for natural, neutral makeup to complete her polished look.