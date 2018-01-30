The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked on day one of their four-day tour of Sweden and Norway on Tuesday - their last overseas visit before Kate gives birth in April. After attending a hockey event at an outdoor ice-skating venue in the centre of Stockholm, the couple braved the snowy conditions to take a walk through the streets of the city before attending a lunch engagement with the King and Queen of Sweden at the beautiful Royal Palace of Stockholm. Pregnant Kate looked incredible as she braved the artic conditions, sporting a green dress by Catherine Walker which delicately covered her baby bump and accessorising with black high heels. The glowing royal wore her glossy brunette hair in her trademark loose curls, and opted for natural, neutral makeup to complete her polished look.



Photo: © PA

Green and gorgeous! Duchess Kate stuns in the dress

For their first engagement of the tour, William and Kate went head-to-head in a hockey penalty shootout, with the Duke pipping Kate to the post, scoring two goals over Kate's one. The pregnant Duchess was actually hockey captain at school and was clearly in her element as she took part in the sporty challenge.The 36-year-old pregnant royal looked incredible as always – wowing photographers in a cosy yet super-stylish outfit, including a£160 bobble hat by Eugenia Kim, a double-breasted black coat by Burberry and a sweater by Swedish bran Fjallraven. She added weather-appropriate boots by Sorel which are priced at £120. Kate kept her accessories to a bare minimum, choosing pretty Asprey London button earrings.

Photo: © PA

The royals looked incredible in the group shot