The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are in Sweden and Norway for a four-day visit, which is at the request of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The packed trip is the last the royal couple will take as parents of two before Kate gives birth in April. During their time on the trip, the senior royals will be spending time with Swedish and Norwegian royal families.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked fresh and ready for the day ahead

The first port of call is a visit to a Bandy hockey event, before the couple head to the Royal Palace of Stockholm for lunch hosted by the King and Queen of Sweden. The mother of Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, stunned as she greeted staff and the general public, wrapped up in a black coat by Burberry, sweater by Swedish designer Fjallraven, jeans and a bobble hat. The coat skimmed her growing baby bump. She added comfortable yet stylish boots. Prince William wore a jacket, no gloves and a maroon hat. The pregnant royal wore her rich brunette locks in her trademark coiffed style and her make-up was neutral and subtle as always, highlighting her pretty features.

The royals looked cosy in outwear

The wife of Prince William also sported a healthy pregnancy glow. Prince William and Kate will visit a couple of other popular Swedish landmarks during their 48 hours in Stockholm – one is the NK department store, where they will open an interactive exhibit which showcases UK fashion brands that operate in Sweden. The royal couple will also join Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel for a special private tea at Haga Palace, with stunning views of Haga Park.

Ahead of the royal tour, Kate's hairdresser Amanda Cook Tucker shared a photograph of the royal's beauty bag which was filled with an abundance of hair tools to create the pregnant royal's fabulous curls and glossy waves. The set of luxury products included eight round blow dry hairbrushes and five paddle brushes! The hairdresser has styled Duchess Kate's mane for many years and even visited the hospital shortly after Prince George was born in 2013 to help style the new mum's tresses into chic, tousled waves.