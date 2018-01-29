The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be visiting Sweden and Norway from 30 January for a four-day visit, which will see them based in Stockholm and Oslo. And already fashion fans are anticipating what pregnant Kate will choose to wear on the trip – particularly as she often honours her host nation through her choice of fashion. More often that not, the mother-of-two dresss in the national colours of the country, and will also find another way to give a subtle nod during her visit - during her stay in Berlin, she wore a Catherine Walker coat in cornflower blue, which is the country's national flower.

Duchess Kate wore Erdem in 2015, who collaborated with H&M

With that in mind, royal watchers are speculating that Kate might opt for a design by high street favourite, H&M. H&M is one of the most famous stores in the world and was founded by Swedish designer Erling Persson in 1947. The store was first called Hennes - which is Swedish for 'hers'. The fashion brand sells an abundance of high-quality clothes at affordable prices and has a huge cult following, including a number of celebrities. Most recently, the brand did a sell-out collaboration with Erdem – a brand that Kate has worn on numerous occasions. Will the pregnant royal decide to opt for a design by the high-street store as a nod to the country's fashion empire?

READ: All the outfits Duchess Kate has worn in 2018

This will be the last trip the couple will take as parents of two, ahead of the arrival of their third child in April. The mother of Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, is reaching the six month mark in her pregnancy and has been showing off her pregnancy glow in recent photographs. She visited Kings College in London on 24 January and looked especially chic in a triking pastel coat by Seraphine and navy high heel shoes.