Holly Willoughby channeled her inner princess as she completely blew away viewers on Sunday evening as she presented the fourth instalment of Dancing on Ice - in a stunning, full-length white dress which was made especially for her by Sassi Holford. The beautiful asymmetrical design hugged her trim shape and lean curves and showed her much debated weight-loss. The dress was a bespoke design and made in a crisp white hue. The body conscious cut and one shouldered neckline gave it a hugely Grecian feel and ensured she made a statement as she co-hosted the Sunday evening show.

All White! Holly stuns in dazzling gown by Sassi Holford

The mother-of-three added earrings by high end jewellery brand Yeprem and wore her trademark blonde tresses in a coifed and curled style. The dress had a typically modern feel and was cut in a classic shape which could be worn again and again. Her makeup was applied by her trusted makeup artist Patsy O'Neill and consisted of glowing skin and a splash of highlighter which gave the TV presenter an ethereal sheen.

Holly uploaded an accompanying throwback shot just after the show - showing her in a similar white gown almost ten years ago when she first presented the hugely popular show. She captioned the shot: "Thank you @hollywillsclub for pointing out that these two photos were taken 10 years and a day apart! ... bizarre coincidence...time flies when you are having fun and all that!..."

Holly later uploaded this throwback snap

Fashion fans of Holly, 36, recognise that the Celebrity Juice panellist showcases her impeccable style in different ways each week - on This Morning the presenter tends to opt for more affordable, obtainable clothes from the high street and on Sunday whilst presenting Dancing on Ice she goes for all-out glamour in full-length and fabulous gowns from exclusive high-end designers. All of Holly's looks are put together by Angie Smith who is her most trusted stylist and also works her magic amongst other famous ITV personalities including Amanda Holden and Rochelle Humes.