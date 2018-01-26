geri-halliwell-mini-skirt-topshop

Geri Horner, 45, stuns in £20 PVC Topshop skirt

Former Spice Girls singer looks fabulous in high-street item

by Laura Sutcliffe /

There is no doubt about it – Geri Horner is having an incredibly stylish week! The former Spice Girls singer, 45, looked amazing in a PVC mini skirt as she arrived at the BBC Radio 2 studios in London on Friday Morning. Mother-of-two Geri showed off her lean and toned legs in the design, which is by high-street mecca Topshop and priced at just £20 in the sale! The skirt has a high-shine finish and a zip from the waist to the hem, with a retro circular zip pull. The stunning singer looked radiant as she smiled for the waiting photographers, with her auburn locks pulled back in a trendy half-up, half-down style. She wore fresh, natural makeup, featuring a neutral base, highlighter and lashings of mascara.

The singer looked incredible in the retro mini skirt 

Geri - mother to Bluebell, 11, and Monty, one - teamed her retro-style mini skirt with a sheer black roll-neck top, black dress coat and calf-length black suede boots, expertly co-odinating a multitude of textures into her stylish ensemble.

Geri's skirt is £20 from Topshop

The star dazzled on Good Morning Britain on Thursday in a stunning blue top and skirt combo as she chatted with Susanna Reid. The knitted number was by Sandro and featured ruffled sleeves and a flattering scooped neckline. The Wannabe singer clearly has a penchant for blue, as she graced the red carpet at the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening in a baby blue Grecian-inspired gown. Geri showed off her post-baby body in the dazzling silk creation which was slashed to the waist with a deep V neck cut and tied round the neck with a sleek bow. The dress showed off the former Spice Girl's tiny frame and she accessorised with gold earrings and layered gold chains.

Loading the player...

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below