There is no doubt about it – Geri Horner is having an incredibly stylish week! The former Spice Girls singer, 45, looked amazing in a PVC mini skirt as she arrived at the BBC Radio 2 studios in London on Friday Morning. Mother-of-two Geri showed off her lean and toned legs in the design, which is by high-street mecca Topshop and priced at just £20 in the sale! The skirt has a high-shine finish and a zip from the waist to the hem, with a retro circular zip pull. The stunning singer looked radiant as she smiled for the waiting photographers, with her auburn locks pulled back in a trendy half-up, half-down style. She wore fresh, natural makeup, featuring a neutral base, highlighter and lashings of mascara.

The singer looked incredible in the retro mini skirt

Geri - mother to Bluebell, 11, and Monty, one - teamed her retro-style mini skirt with a sheer black roll-neck top, black dress coat and calf-length black suede boots, expertly co-odinating a multitude of textures into her stylish ensemble.

Geri's skirt is £20 from Topshop

The star dazzled on Good Morning Britain on Thursday in a stunning blue top and skirt combo as she chatted with Susanna Reid. The knitted number was by Sandro and featured ruffled sleeves and a flattering scooped neckline. The Wannabe singer clearly has a penchant for blue, as she graced the red carpet at the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening in a baby blue Grecian-inspired gown. Geri showed off her post-baby body in the dazzling silk creation which was slashed to the waist with a deep V neck cut and tied round the neck with a sleek bow. The dress showed off the former Spice Girl's tiny frame and she accessorised with gold earrings and layered gold chains.