Following the announcement of Princess Eugenie's engagement to Jack Brooksbank on 22 January, wedding preparations are now fully underway. And already royal watchers are placing bets as to what the bride-to-be will wear on her big day. Fashion fan Eugenie, who has been photographed in designers including Louis Vuitton and Erdem in the past, will no doubt choose a spectacular bridal gown to reflect her chic style. But what about her accessories? It just wouldn't be a royal wedding without an elaborate, antique headpiece and we are excited to see which tiara the Princess will choose – particularly after seeing her beautiful engagement ring.

Photo: © PA

The loved-up couple in their official engagement photographs

If the 27-year-old decides to wear a tiara that has a similar connection with her engagement ring - which was inspired by her mother Sarah, Duchess of York's design - she might opt for the tiara her mother wore when she wed Eugenie’s father Prince Andrew in1986. The beautiful tiara Sarah wore to her wedding was lent to her by her then mother-in-law the Queen. It would add a meaningful touchto Princess Eugenie's bridal attire, and would also fit in with the age-old tradition of the bride wearing 'something borrowed'!

Photo: © Getty Images

Will Princess Eugenie wear her mother's wedding tiara?

Princess Eugenie's engagement ring was a stunning creation – a gorgeous pink padparadsha sapphire surrounded by a selection of smaller diamonds. The ring resembles a flower and the similarity to her mother's ring is uncanny. The royal family were overjoyed with the news of her engagement, with father Prince Andrew saying he was "thrilled" by the announcement. "Jack is an absolutely outstanding young man," he added. "And Eugenie and he have got to know each other over a number of years, and I'm really thrilled for them."