Binky Felstead appeared on Loose Women on Thursday afternoon and stunned viewers with her high-street getup! The new mum to baby India dazzled viewers of the ITV show and also her loyal Instagram following with an adorable polka-dot jumpsuit by Mango which is priced at an affordable £59.99 and is currently available online in all sizes. New mum Binky, 27, showed off her post-baby body in the all-in-one ensemble which featured the eye-catching dots in a monochrome style. The design boasted 70s style flared trousers, wide lapels, voluminous sleeves and a waist cinching belt which made the most of the Made in Chelsea star's tiny frame.

Binky looked incredible in the spotted jumpsuit

The jumpsuit is part of the high-street stores current season and could be worn to a variety of different functions and occasions - including an evening out or could even be paired with flat shoes for an amped up daytime look. The reality star teamed the jumpsuit with simple black high-heel court shoes and perfected her face with natural makeup and choose to wear her brunette tresses in a relaxed, wavy style.

The jumpsuit is £59.99 from Mango

The mother-of-one appeared on the talk show to discuss the importance of smear tests. She discussed her own personal experiences with the procedure and was applauded for her honest and heartfelt discussion. After the show, the TV personality took to her Instagram page to share her thoughts on the sensitive topic with her fans, saying:

"I was so nervous to go on @loosewomen this morning but the amount of positive comments & girls messaging me saying they’re now going to go and get a smear test has made it SO worthwhile. It is so important. Please don't be embarrassed ... go and get tested! NOW. I may never have had India if I hadn't have got myself tested & treated."