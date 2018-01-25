The women behind the Loose Women panel's daily outfits, and recent NTA red carpet looks have been revealed – and they have a lot of talent between them! Mums and TV stylists Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – also known as MotherShoppers – work at inspiring mums to "rediscover their sense of style" – and proved their magic on many a famous face on Tuesday, including Andrea McLean, Penny Lancaster and Nadia Sawalha. On their Instagram account, MotherShoppers posted photos of the panel in their awards outfits, seeing many of them dressed in affordable, high street pieces for their big night out. Saira Khan – who looked sharp in a trouser suit - wore a blazer from ASOS, Office heels, and statement emerald drop earrings from H&M, with her look being described as by one follower as "very stylish."

Nadia Sawalha and Linda Robson were among the Loose Women panellists styled by MotherShoppers

Denise Van Outen, meanwhile, turned heads in a floor length white gown by Australian fashion label C/MEO Collective. The statement number featured a high neck, flared sleeves and was adorned in black sequins; the TV star teamed it with a metallic silver clutch. Denise was thrilled with her outfit, thanking MotherShoppers for their help on social media. Kay Adams opted for layering with her red carpet outfit, and was dressed in a floor length wrap dress from Issa London, teamed with a vibrant orange skirt from House of Fraser to add contrasting colour to her look. Penny Lancaster looked gorgeous in the Alicia Shimmer Maxi dress from British designer Honour Gold. The £145 off-the-shoulder number featured a mermaid tail, and looked lovely paired with a white clutch.

MotherShoppers stylists Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen

Andrea McLean was elegant in a semi-sheer body from Blue Vanilla and a floor-length black skirt by Ariella London, Nadia Sawalha looked glamorous in a Bohoo faux fur jacket and star print Phase Eight dress, while Linda Robson added colour to her look in a teal Jacques Vert beaded maxi dress. Linda was also quick to thank MotherShoppers for helping the panel get ready, telling them: "Thought we looked gorgeous, thanks for making us look so gorgeous @mothershoppers."