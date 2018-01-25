Rochelle Humes has a good eye for fashion and regularly appears on This Morning to talk about the latest trends. And during Thursday's segment of the ITV daytime show – which saw her take part in a style debate between stripes and spots – her outfit didn’t disappoint! Dressed in a striped jumper for the occasion, The Saturdays singer proved her eye for a good bargain – with the colourful design costing just £17.99 from high street favourite New Look. The ribbed knit featured green, navy, cream and pink stripes, a slim fit and a rounded neckline. What's more, it's still available to buy online – although sizes 12 and 14 are listed as having 'few remaining'. The striped jumper was teamed with a statement PVC zip mini skirt from FIND at Amazon Fashion, and patent black lace up ankle boots from Lamoda.

Rochelle's outfit had been styled by Angie Smith – the sought-after celebrity stylist responsible for dressing the likes of Holly Willoughby, Emma Bunton and Frankie Bridge. After Rochelle took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her outfit of the day with her followers, comments quickly followed, with many fans complimenting her look. One wrote: "Love that top," while another told their friend: "This would look amazing on you." A third added: "Loving the curls and the reason behind it."

Rochelle has been embracing her naturally curly hair since the start of the year, and her gorgeous, bouncy waves have also been a hit with her fans – particularly because there is a very special reason behind her new hair look – her four-year-old daughter, Alaia-Mai. The doting mum told her social media followers in December that she was planning on stopping straightening her hair after her little girl told her that she didn’t like having curly hair, as "she didn’t look like a princess". The mother-of-two went on to explain that she was worried she had encouraged her daughter's way of thinking because she frequently straightened her own hair in front of her.