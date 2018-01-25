Charlotte Hawkins looked incredible whilst presenting Good Morning Britain on ITV on Wednesday, dazzling viewers in a spotty dress by The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high-street store, L.K.Bennet. The mother-of-one made the most of her trim frame in the eye-catching number, which is priced at £325 and currently available online in all sizes - great news for fans of the presenter's chic style. The elegant high-neck design was a superb fit on Charlotte; the sleeveless finish showed off her toned arms, and its flare cut skimmed over her shape, streamlining her silhouette. The multi-coloured spot print, meanwhile, featured primary colours that really packed a punch. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, who was paired with professional dancer Brendan Cole in the BBC show, joked with her Instagram followers that viewers had compared her dress to "Twister and Polka-Dot man from Lego!"

The host looked flawless as always despite her early start time on the show – her ashy blonde locks were whipped up into a curled style and her neutral makeup was immaculate; she showcased natural fresh foundation and glossy nude lips.

Charlotte, 42, attended the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening and looked amazing in a sparkly embellished frock by Pronovias which glistened as she took to the red carpet. The dress featured an abundance of sequins and hugged her frame with its close fit and visible waist detail, pulling her in and making the most of her shape. She joined her Good Morning co-stars Kate Garraway, 50, and Susanna Reid, 47, as they posed for the sea of photographers at the bash. All three ladies were styled by the fantastic celebrity stylist Debbie Harper, who is responsible for nearly all the Good Morning Britain presenter's wardrobes.