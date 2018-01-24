The Duchess of Cambridge turned heads in a stylish maternity outfit as she visited the Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King's College on Wednesday. The pregnant mother-of-two wowed the waiting crowd in a vibrant pastel coat by Seraphineand and high heel shoes. The coat snugly covered her growing baby bump, perfectly skimming over her pregnant frame. As always, Duchess Kate looked the picture of health and she sported a delightful pregnancy glow – her features delicately enhanced with neutral makeup tones, including brown eyeshadow, a pinky nude lip and a flick of mascara. Her warm brunette locks were expertly teased into a high pony tail. Kate chatted with the clinicians and patients during her trip and learned more about the issues surrounding maternal mental health.

Duchess Kate braved the cold and white in the stunning pastel coat

Mental health is a subject close to the wife of Prince William's heart, and she regularly champions awareness for the cause. On Tuesday, she gave a speech during a visit to Roe Green Junior School in Kingsbury, pledging her commitment to helping the "youngest and most vulnerable" asshe launched the pilot of a new mental health website aimed at providing resources for primary school teachers supporting their pupils. It's been a very busy week so far for the mother of Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two. On Tuesday morning the 36-year-old dazzled the crowd in a stunning blue coat by Sportmax, and jazzed up her neckline with a pretty printed scarf by Beluah London which co-ordinated perfectly with the bold hue. She finished off her typically classically stylish look with navy heels by Rupert Sanderson. The Duchess clearly has amassed quite an impressive coat collection – our reigning favourite at the moment has to be the checked design she wore on Christmas Day, by Miu Miu.