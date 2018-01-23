Meghan Markle is the name on everybody's lips right now. The Suits star has been earning widespread praise for her elegant and obtainable style - and now fans have turned their attention to her choice of wedding dress. Almost as soon as Meghan's engagement to Prince Harry was announced in November, bets were being placed as to which designer the US star will choose to wear on he big day - and Ralph & Russo is right up there at top of the list. The 36-year-old chose to wear the British brand for her official engagement photos, posing in a daring black dress worth a whopping £56,000, which boasted a daring sheer bodice and bombastic full skirt.

Ralph & Russo is clearly a favourite of the future bride, and she will no doubt have been interested to see the brand's latest designs showcased on Monday as part of Paris Fashion Week. Models sashayed down the runway in a series of stunning outfits - but the most memorable dress on the night was a wedding gown, worn by Camila Coelho. The dress was huge in size, measuring an enormous 12ft across, and boasting a train, a draped bodice, full skirt, and intricate 3D Swarovski embellishments. Camilla wore a delicate yet eye-catching lace veil which topped off the dreamy look perfectly.

A number of stars have chosen to wear Ralph & Russo in the presence of the royal family – Angelina Jolie wore a blue tailored suit by the brand when she collected her honorary damehood from the Queen in 2014 – so Meghan is in great company!