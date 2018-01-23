The Duchess of Cambridge has launched a website aimed at giving primary school teachers practical resources to help support the mental health of their pupils. Kate agreed to the initiative during a visit to a London primary school, whihc has been helping to trial the online portal coordinated and financed by the Duchess' Royal Foundation. On Tuesday morning, Kate visited Roe Green Junior School in Kingsbury, north-west London and met with teachers and staff of the school where she discussed the new plan.

The pregnant royal looked incredible as she braved the cold and rain in a bright blue coat by Sportmax, dress by Seraphine, printed scarf by Beluah London and navy shoes. The mother of Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, looked fresh-faced and sported a noticeable pregnancy glow as she met with staff and pupils. Her skin was enhanced with natural foundation, and she wore barely-there makeup, opting for just a touch of brown eyeshadow and a peachy pink toned lipstick. Her shoulder-length hair was styled in gentle curls.

Blooming beautiful! Kate is stunning in Sportmax coat

Kate has had a busy start to 2018 – her last official engagement was a trip to Coventry on 16 January, with husband Prince William. The couple began the day at Coventry Cathedral, where they enjoyed a short tour of the ruins of the original building and met with members of the local community. Kate dazzled the waiting crowd in one of her favourite maternity looks; a stunning pink Mulberry coat she first wore in 2015 when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte. Another coat which grabbed headlines was the checked Miu Miu coat the pregnant Duchess wore on Christmas Day. She teamed the striking design with a faux fur hat as she attended the festive service in Sandringham with her husband Prince William, brother-in-law Prince Harry and his new fiancée Meghan Markle.