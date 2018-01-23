Holly Willoughby dazzled on a cold and dreary Tuesday morning, as she posted for a chic 'outfit of the day' snap ahead of her appearance on ITV's This Morning. The TV star, 36, took to her hugely popular Instagram account to share her daily ensemble with her loyal fans, and looked incredibly stylish in a navy top, £46, and skirt, £49, from high-street chain Warehouse. She finished the on-trend look with vibrant red ankle boots from & Other Stories, costing £125

Holly's outfit is currently available online at Warehouse in all sizes and is part of their brand new collection for spring. The multi rib jumper has a close-knit finish and includes a delicate pop of colour thanks to the red and white stripes which adorn the cuffs. The matching body-con skirt, meanwhile, features a daring fishtail hem, which flares out at the side, and also boasts some bold statement stripes. The combination of the two gives a smooth silhouette and really made the most of the mother-of-three's toned frame.

Like almost all of Holly's snaps, the post generated a huge amount of interest as soon as the TV presenter uploaded it. Numerous fans rushed to praise the stylish star in the comments section – with one writing: "Lovely as always! I wish I could dress like you!" Holly is clearly enjoying the colour red at the moment - she also wore a red top from online retailer Very on Monday, priced at just £36. She was styled by her trusted fashion employee Angie Smith, who is responsible for all of Holly's daily looks, and also her glamorous Sunday evening attire on Dancing on Ice.

