What will Duchess Kate wear to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is only a few months away, and with the soon-to-be bride reportedly having had her first dress fitting at Kensington Palace, attention has turned to the wardrobes of the royal guests, too – particularly the Duchess of Cambridge, who always wows the crowds with her fashion choices.

Having accompanied Prince William to a number of weddings, both before and after their own big day, Kate has always nailed the classic wedding guest style. Though she often opts for a sleek tailored coat or a striking fascinator, it’s anyone’s guess as to what she’ll wear for Harry and Meghan’s nuptials – especially as she’ll have given birth to her third child with Prince William just a month prior.

What will the royal fashion icon wear? We look back through Kate’s best wedding guest moments, and her favourite fashion designers, to try to hazard a guess…

New neutrals

Photo: © PA

Kate proved her natural sense of style very early on when she attended her first royal wedding with Prince William back in 2006 – that of Laura Parker-Bowles and Harry Lopes. Her neutral cream coat and feather fascinator ensured she looked picture-perfect for her debut – could this updated neutral dress and coat from the Jenny Packham Spring/Summer 2018 collection be the one?

Blue’s cool

Photo: © PA

The Duchess of Cambridge has often chosen to wear blue to celebrate the weddings of her close friends and family, just as she did in 2010 for the wedding of pals Harry Meade and Rosie Bradford. This flowing navy lace dress from the Spring/Summer 2018 collection of one of Kate’s favourite designers, Temperley London, would be perfect teamed with elegant court shoes and a signature headpiece.

McQueen dream

Photo: © PA

Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton was Kate’s own wedding dress designer, and the Duchess has since remained very loyal to the brand - even choosing this floaty blush pink number for her sister Pippa’s wedding in May 2017. In a similar vein, this flattering silhouette from the designer’s latest resort collection would look beautiful on Kate, teamed with softer accessories and her signature flowing locks.

Fuchsia’s bright

Photo: © Getty Images

Kate has revealed that her daughter Princess Charlotte’s favourite colour is pink - and she also seems to be a big fan of the bright hue if her wardrobe is anything to go by. The Duchess wore a raspberry lace dress to the wedding of her friends Thomas Sutton and Harriet Colthurst in 2011, but it was her hot pink ensemble at the Trooping the Colour parade in 2017 that really turned heads. This fuschia midi dress from Temperley London’s Spring/Summer 2018 offering would look stunning.

Red alert

Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess looks beautiful in red, having worn the colour for many special occasions – including the wedding of university friends David Jardine-Paterson and Emilia D'Erlanger in 2010, as well as various royal engagements such as the 2012 Thames Diamond Jubilee Pageant, where she once again stunned in Alexander McQueen. This new season Amanda Wakeley tulle dress is a very similar silhouette to ensembles we have seen Kate in before, and would look beautiful on the day!