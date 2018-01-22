Christine Lampard wowed viewers as she presented the Loose Women panel on Monday afternoon, looking incredible in a pink knitted close-fitting, crew-necked top which she pared with a black leather pencil skirt. The 38-year-old stunned viewers with her eye-catching ensemble – the skirt featured a sexy split which showed off her lean legs. The stunning TV presenter and wife of Frank Lampard looked incredibly stylish in the unique getup – the unusual combination of pink and black ensured she stood out as she fronted the daily show. The leather skirt hugged the TV presenter's slim frame to perfection and made the most of her minuscule waist – giving the Loose Women star an enviable streamlined silhouette. Christine, 38, added simple black court shoes by Office to her classic outfit.

Christine, is known for her perfectly applied make-up and hair and on Monday afternoon the TV presenter didn't disappoint - she looked typically polished and immaculate for her Loose Women appearance, with her trademark dark brown hair blow-dried to perfection in a relaxed, slightly curled look. Her exotic olive complexion appeared super- tanned and incredibly flawless with a fresh, glowing base that was enhanced with neutral foundation. The Irish TV star was joined by a number of different celebrity guests on Monday's show, including Michelle McManus and Ashley Banjo.

Christine Lampard's famous footballer husband Frank recently opened up about his marriage to the presenter, in an interview with The Guardian. Praising their happy relationship, he revealed: "Christine and I make each other laugh and have fun, but I am sure we fancy each other more and more as time goes on." The couple have been together since 2009, and got married two years ago, in a romantic winter ceremony in December 2015. The couple often post loving pictures on their respective Instagram accounts - including details of their date nights.