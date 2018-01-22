Princess Eugenie is to marry her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank - at the same wedding venue as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! The happy announcement was made on 22 January by Eugenie's father Prince Andrew, who shared the news on Twitter. Following the engagement confirmation, an official photograph of the couple was released by Buckingham Palace. The striking image shows Princess Eugenie, 27, cosied up to her new fiancé, looking blissfully happy as the pair smile for the camera. The fashion-loving royal chose a beautiful floral dress by Erdem for her official photograph and high heel shoes by Jimmy Choo. She sported natural makeup further enhancing her pretty features. Jack, meanwhile, looks smart in a suit and red tie.





Proud father-of-the-bride Prince Andrew was first to announce the engagement news, with Buckingham Palace also releasing a statement, which read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr Jack Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course."

2018 is certainly shaping up to be an exciting year for the royal family! In April, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will welcome their third child together, and the following month Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle will be married at St George's Chapel.