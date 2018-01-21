Holly Willoughby has wowed fans once again with her choice of dress to present Sunday's Dancing on Ice, and this time the blonde bombshell has chosen a very daring and sexy dress which perfectly shows off her stunning, toned legs! The 36-year-old shared her outfit of choice to her more than three million Instagram followers, who quickly commented on her incredible figure.

"Yes Holly, slay!" one fan said. "So stunning! Such amazing clothes too. Serious girl crush!" wrote another whilst a follower complimented her stunning toned and tanned legs: "Those legs need to be on the dance floor."

For the third Dancing on Ice show of the year, Holly chose to wear the Alice Dress by Italian brand ATTICO. The exquisite sequined tulle midi dress, which originally retailed at £2,200 and is now reduced to £1,320, is adorned with a rainbow of sequins and has a flattering asymmetric hem that drapes from thigh to floor. The mum-of-three completed her look with chic gold sandals by Italian brand Casadei. On the beauty front, the presenter wore her hair in loose waves and kept her makeup naturally elegant, with copper eyeshadow, a touch of mascara and nude lips.

Earlier in the day, the presenter showed off a completely different look, which received plenty of praise from her loyal followers. The ITV star shared a makeup-free selfie, which perfectly showed off her natural beauty. The 36-year-old captioned the gorgeous snap: "It's show day! And it's a snow day! @dancingonice ... might need these Ski's @fusalp #hwstyle."

Her followers were quick to praise her gorgeous complexion, with one saying: "So beautifully natural." A second fan wrote: "Beautiful just the way you are," whilst a third took the chance to also compliment her Dancing on Ice co-presenter, Phillip Schofield: "Looking lovely, as always a great pic. You and Phil are the best team ever you both crack me up and I'd like to bottle your laugh. Stunning inside and out."