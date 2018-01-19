Meghan Markle is dominating the fashion world right now with her eclectic mix of designer labels and British high-street pieces. On Thursday afternoon she turned heads as she stepped out with Prince Harry in Cardiff - and managed to make royal history in the process! Sporting her now trademark 'messy bun', Meghan chose to wear mistmatch earrings for the outing, something no other royal has ever done before.

Meghan looked flawless as she greeted the crowd

The delicate gold earrings are by two separate designers; the line of three pretty stars in a cuff-style formation are by Gabriela Artigas and priced at £209 for the pair. The 'Day Dash' ear studs, meanwhile, are by Zofia Day and retail at £400.

Meghan's star earrings are by Gabriela Artigas priced at £209

Meghan, 36, often wears Zofia Day as one of her to-go-to brands – she actually first wore the V-shaped studs on the cover of Vanity Fair in October 2017, and also owns a diamond ring from the brand which she rocks on her right hand.

Meghan wore a 'V' shaped cuff in her right ear

The Cardiff trip was Meghan's second official engagement of 2018 and she once again proved hugely popular as she liaised with the locals. Her outfit, as usual, fascinated fashion fans - Meghan stunned the waiting crowds in a smart black coat £1350 by Stella McCartney, £175 trousers by Welsh brand Hiut Denim, top by American brand Theory and a green tote bag by DeMellier London, £165.