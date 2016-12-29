Victoria Beckham pays tribute to Debbie Reynolds with cute pic of Harper

Victoria Beckham has paid tribute to late Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds by posting a sweet snap of her daughter Harper on Instagram.

The fashion designer, 42, who is currently in Barbados with her family, shared a picture of the five-year-old looking out over the ocean as tropical rain poured down.

Victoria appeared to reference Debbie's most famous film with this snap

"Singing in the rain," she captioned the snap, appearing to reference Debbie's most famous film.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Debbie had passed away, just a day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher.





Debbie starred in Singing In The Rain alongside Gene Kelly

Debbie's son Todd Fisher announced his mother's death late. She was 84-years-old and suffered a suspected stroke.

The Oscar nominated singer and actress passed away hours after being rushed to hospital in Los Angeles. Her death came less than 24 hours after her daughter Carrie died at the age of 60 having suffered a heart attack on a transatlantic flight from London just before Christmas.





Debbie passed away just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher

"She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken," Todd told reporters at the hospital, adding that the stress of his sister's death "was too much" for her. "She said, 'I want to be with Carrie'," Mr Fisher added. "And then she was gone. The only thing we’re taking solace in is that what she wanted to do was take care of her daughter, which is what she did best,” he added.

The Hollywood star fell ill at her son's house in Beverly Hills.TMZ, who were the first to report Debbie's hospitalisation, reports the duo were discussing funeral plans.