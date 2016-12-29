Kate Moss has revealed that George Michael used to let her and her daughter Lila Grace use his swimming pool - and they had a secret route!

Speaking just days before the singer's death on Christmas day, the supermodel told BBC Radio 6 what living next door to George in North was London was like.

Kate lived next door to George in North London

"He's got a pool, so when it's hot I'm like, 'Oh can Lila come and jump in your pool?' And he's like, 'Yeah, come over'," she revealed earlier this month.

"And we can actually climb from garden to garden over the walls with a ladder, we've done that a couple of times," she added.

Kate and George were good friends, and the supermodel starred in his video for White Light.





The supermodel starred in his White Light video

The news of George's death sparked an outpour of tributes from celebrities and fans alike, and the singer's family released a statement on Wednesday to thank everyone for their well-wishes.

They revealed that they were "touched beyond words" with the "outpouring of love" fans have shown in the past few days.

George's publicist said: "The family and close friends of George have been touched beyond words by the incredible outpouring of love for him in the hours and days since his death. For someone whose life was ultimately about his music and the love he had for his family and friends, his fans and the world at large, there could be no more fitting tribute than the many, many, kind words that have been said and the numerous plays his records have received."

"From the bottom of our hearts we thank those who, rightly, have chosen to celebrate his life and legacy at this most distressing of times," his family added.