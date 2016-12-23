Kate Moss reveals her plans for Christmas and what she's bought daughter Lila

Kate Moss has opened up about her plans for a family Christmas, and revealed what she will be cooking for her guests. The model gave a rare insight into her home life during an appearance on Shaun Keaveney's BBC Radio 6 Music show on Friday morning.

Asked by the host if she was a Christmassy person, Kate replied: "Yes. I spend it in the country with my family, the whole family gathering. Anyone's welcome, any randoms as well. I like a random thrown in for good measure. It's just yeah, the full on Christmas works."

Kate Moss revealed she spends Christmas in the country with her family

The model serves brussels sprouts with bacon and chestnuts, along with gravy that she is particular proud of. "I'm chief gravy maker," Kate told Shaun.

However the 42-year-old admitted cooking a big Christmas dinner doesn't always go to plan. "Of course, there's an Aga, yeah," she said. "Nothing ever fits in there, it's all a big drama. Running backwards and forwards between houses with who's got a bigger oven than me and we can just, potatoes are over there and turkey's over there, and yeah, fun."

Kate also revealed what her daughter Lila, 13, had put on her Christmas list.

"Oh my goodness. Well I got the Christmas list and there was a hairdryer on it. The new Dyson hairdryer. Three hundred quid!" Kate said, adding: "I couldn't believe it. I said, all right, she'll get it, but I am definitely getting a kit. So she thinks she's got it."

The full interview aired on BBC Radio 6 Music's Shaun Keaveney's Show on 23 December.