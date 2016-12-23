Victoria Beckham leads tributes to Franca Sozzani

Victoria Beckham is among the stars who have paid tribute to Franca Sozzani, following her death on Thursday at the age of 66. The fashion designer said she had been mesmerised after spending time with the Vogue Italia editor in a touching Instagram post.

Sharing a photo of herself and Franca together, Victoria wrote: "I had the privilege of spending time with Franca over the years. Not enough now as it sadly transpires. Whenever I was with her I was mesmerised by her strength of character, her charitable work, her creative vision.



I had the privilege of spending time with Franca over the years. Not enough time as it now so sadly transpires. Whenever I was with her I was mesmerised by her strength of character, her charitable work, her creative vision. She encouraged me and inspired me whenever we spoke. What a legacy she leaves behind. RIP @francasozzani1. 💔x VB

A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Dec 22, 2016 at 1:52pm PST

A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

Victoria Beckham paid tribute to Franca Sozzani

"She encouraged me and inspired me whenever we spoke. What a legacy she leaves behind. RIP @francasozzani1. x VB."

Other stars to express their sadness following Franca's passing included Jessica Alba, who wrote: "The incredibly warm, intelligent, witty, fierce and rebellious #francasozzani will be missed..."

Meanwhile Jourdan Dunn thanked Franca for helping to launch her career when she was a teenager. Sharing a photo of herself on the Vogue Italia cover, the model wrote: "Thank you Franca Sozzani, because of your vision you put this young black teen from London on the cover of Italian Vogue. Not just any issue but THE BLACK ISSUE. Thank you for letting me be a part of this iconic moment.



Thank you Franca Sozzani, because of your vision you put this young black teen from London on the cover of Italian Vogue. Not just any issue but The BLACK ISSUE .Thank you for letting me be apart of this iconic moment. We have truly lost a Great one...You will never be forgotten ❤RIP Franca Sozzani ❤

A photo posted by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) on Dec 22, 2016 at 11:01am PST

A photo posted by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) on

Jourdan Dunn also shared a heartfelt message following Franca's death

"We have truly lost a Great one... You will never be forgotten. RIP Franca Sozzani."

It was announced on Thursday that Franca had passed away following a year-long illness. Condé Nast's chairman and chief executive Jonathan Newhouse took to the magazine's website to share the sad news, revealing that the style icon was with her son Francesco when she died in Milan.

"This is the saddest news I have ever had to report to you," he wrote. "Franca Sozzani, the Editor of Italian Vogue for 28 years, died today in Milan after a year-long illness with her son Francesco by her side."



The incredibly warm, intelligent, witty, fierce and rebellious #francasozzani will be missed... 🙏🏽

A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:18pm PST

A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Franca Sozzani passed away on Thursday

In a separate statement, Jonathan shared another heartfelt message about Franca's impressive career, describing her as a "talented, influential and important person".

There's no doubt that Franca made her mark on the industry with her ground-breaking fashion spreads and flawless style, from giving Kim Kardashian her first appearance in the fashion bible to serving as an Ambassador to Fashion for the United Nations.