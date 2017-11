Christmas last order dates 2016

Christmas is fast approaching, with just eight more shopping days left to snap up your gifts. Online shopping is a great way to beat the rush, but ensure your presents all arrive in time with our guide to the last order dates from some of the biggest retailers.

Amazon

Your one stop shop for Christmas gifts, Amazon's final day for free delivery is 20 December. The following day (21 December) is your last chance for standard delivery, while Amazon Prime members can get one day delivery until 23 December.

ASOS

Left it to the last minute? ASOS has got your back – the last date for standard and next day delivery is 8pm on 23 December, but for Click and Collect you need to place your order by 6pm on 22 December.

Debenhams

Order before 20 December for guaranteed standard Christmas delivery or before 9pm on 23 December for next day delivery or Click & Collect.

John Lewis

For standard John Lewis delivery you will need to place your order before 7pm on Tuesday 20 December, or you have until 8pm on Thursday for their £6.95 next day delivery service.

H&M

Got your eye on something from H&M? Order before 21 December for standard deliveries, or 23 December for the brand's £5.99 next day delivery service.

Marks and Spencer

There'll be something for everyone at Marks and Spencer. Order by Sunday 18 December for standard delivery (free when you spend over £50) or before 22 December for nominated day delivery or free store collection.

Missguided

Sunday is your final day for Missguided's standard delivery service, but you can still opt for the online retailer's next day and Click & Collect services until 10pm on 23 December.

River Island

Snap up some last minute gifts from River Island by 20 December for standard delivery, or 22 December for the £5.95 express delivery service.

Selfridges

Get your gifts by Christmas if you order by 6pm on Monday 19 December, or hit 'Add to Bag' before 6pm on Thursday 22 December for nominated/next day delivery.

Topshop

Get your order in by 4pm on Tuesday for Topshop's standard delivery option. Alternatively you have until 6pm on 23 December for express delivery.